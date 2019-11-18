(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah School District residents or graduates are answering a major fundraising challenge.
Back in September, Bob and Kathy Sweeney, who now live in Atlantic, announced a $10,000 pledge--or $1,000 over 10 years--to the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation. Foundation President Corby Fichter says the pledge came with a challenge.
"The challenge was to reach 25 families per year for the next four years," said Fichter, "so, a total of 100 families giving $1,000 a year for 10 years to raise a million dollar endowment."
Since that time, Fichter says the number of families answering the challenge has grown to six.
"Those are, of course, Bob and Kathy Sweeney," said Fichter, "the Pat and Julie O'Hara family, Zac and Amy Swickel, our family (Corby and Jean Fichter), and most recently, Bruce and Kent Foster, who are brothers and graduated from Shenandoah in the '70s--they live out of state. And then, John and Gayle Teget, who live here in Shenandoah most of the year."
Bob Sweeney served as a teacher, coach and activities director in the Shenandoah School District until his retirement in 2015. In an earlier interview, Fichter said the Sweeneys' challenge "changed everything."
"All I can think of today is, wow," he said. "The return even on this kind of investment, alone, can provide scholarships, grants, trips--probably things we can't even imagine today. Our vision statement for our foundation is to enhance a new excellence for students at Shenandoah Community Schools now, and generations to come. An endowment this size will put a whole new meaning on what this means."
More information about the family challenge and the foundation, in general, is available from its website.