(Tabor) -- A juvenile has been charged with making a false report about an attempted child abduction.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office Friday released a report into an alleged abduction in Tabor back on May 31st. Through interviews and video evidence, it was determined that no such incident occurred. An investigation determined that a juvenile reported the incident. That juvenile was referred to an outside agency, and was not charged in the case at this time.
A second juvenile, who reported themselves as an eyewitness, later advised that they supplied the false information, and did not witness the reported abduction attempt. That juvenile was charged with false reporting to a public entity--a simple misdemeanor, and was referred to juvenile court services.
Authorities declined to identify the juveniles due to their ages.