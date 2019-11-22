UPDATE: 8:05 A.M. November 23rd, 2019
(Council Bluffs) -- Authorities have identified one of two people killed in a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Friday afternoon.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Floyd Quick of Council Bluffs was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in the vicinity of Pioneer Trail and Humbolt Lane. Deputies were dispatched to the area shortly after 1:20 p.m. An investigation determined that a 2017 Ford F-350 driven by 46-year-old Rollin Hansen of Council Bluffs was eastbound on Pioneer Trail near the intersection when it collided with a westbound 1998 Honda CRV. The Honda's driver has not been determined.
The collision sent both vehicles into the south ditch, and caused the Honda vehicle to overturn. Quick was one of two occupants of the Honda. The other occupant--who has not been identified--was also pronounced dead at the scene. The State Medical Examiner's Office will be working to identify the second subject.
The investigation indicates speed was a factor, and that another vehicle was involved in the accident, and failed to stop. Anyone with information regarding the other vehicle should contact the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office Traffic Investigations Division at 712-890-2288.
ORIGINAL STORY: 3:58 P.M. November 22nd, 2019
