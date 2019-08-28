Updated story: 3:09 p.m. August 28th, 2019
(Hamburg) -- The body of a Watson, Missouri man was recovered from the Nishnabotna River Wednesday morning--almost two days after he was reported missing.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says family members discovered the body of 77-year-old Thomas Gibson of Watson discovered near the Goldenrod Boat Access around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Gibson was reported missing by family members on Monday after they discovered his vehicle on the boat ramp and his unoccupied boat a short distance away. Captain Brian Smith is southwest Iowa coordinator with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources tells KMA News Gibson was found after teams resumed the search earlier in the morning.
"It was discovered on the same side as the boat ramp," said Smith. "So, it was on the east side of the river, about 400-to-500 yards downstream."
Smith says a strong team of local agencies and residents assisted in the search--and supporting family members.
"Obviously, there was a number of law enforcement agencies, fire departments," said Smith. "Hamburg Fire, the Southwest Iowa Dive Team, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol. The family, specifically, received a lot of local support from various businesses, providing food, water, Gatorade--just a few things that I saw, and they had a ton of food donated--a lot of food and drink--because the family was present throughout the entire recovery efforts."
Smith reiterates the importance of wearing life jackets while boating.
"Almost 30 years, working for the department of natural resources," he said, "and being around water, doing these recoveries and rescue efforts, I can't encourage people strongly enough, again, to wear their life jackets, their personal floatation device, anytime they're in and around the water. It can't save your life, it can't help you if you don't have it on."
The State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny will conduct an autopsy.
