UPDATED: 7:03 AM Tuesday, January 21st, 2020
(Clarinda) -- Two Clarinda Academy students were injured when their car crashed following a high speed chase Monday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol released more information on the incident Tuesday morning. The patrol says the 2019 Chevy PC carrying two 16-year-old juveniles was westbound on Highway 2 at a high rate of speed when it topped the crest of the hill and lost control. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted over a field drive and rolled twice before coming to rest on its top.
Both juveniles were taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center--one by Shenandoah Rescue, the other by Clarinda Rescue. At the time of the accident, the vehicle was reported stolen and actively pursued by Clarinda Police.
ORIGINAL STORY: 3:35 PM Monday, January 20th, 2020
(Clarinda) -- Two Clarinda Academy students who were reported missing Monday afternoon were apprehended following a high speed chase along Highway 2.
According to the Clarinda Police Department, authorities were notified of the missing students around 2 p.m. At that time, they were last seen on foot westbound from the campus. At around 2:50 p.m., Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers reported two 16-year-old white male students were captured following a high speed pursuit along Highway 2, west of Clarinda. Brothers says the two students were caught after they lost control of the vehicle they were in, which was believed to be stolen from inside Clarinda city limits.
Further information is unavailable at this time. Brothers says more details will be made available to the media on Tuesday.