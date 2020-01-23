(Essex) -- It will be next year at the earliest before Essex School District voters decided on a little-used levy for special programs.
More discussion about the proposed Public Education and Recreational Levy--or PERL--took place at Wednesday evening's Essex School Board meeting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says board members received more information on the levy, and what the tax's revenues can be used for.
"Those funds could be used for recreation, adult education, our city parks, our schools, playgrounds, GED classes," said Wells. "So, the board will be exploring all those, and see if there is a need for a PERL tax. If they decide that there is a need, then next fall, we'll have public meetings, and move forward at that point--with a spring vote in 2021 if the board decides to go in that direction."
Wells says the small tax--which totals 13-and-a-half cents per thousand dollars valuation--would generate approximately $12,000 per year for a number of programs--including those geared toward adults.
"We are looking for every penny we can capture in our budget," he said. "That's a tax that's seldom put on by schools, but it is available. It also allows communities and schools to partner. Our city of Essex has been awesome to work with. They're helping us with snow removal. We just want to make sure we're giving back to them, as well. Such a tax would allow us to do some things for the city."
In times of tight school budgets, the superintendent says any little bit of funding helps.
"When we're looking at helping our adults gain education," said Wells, "especially with people in poverty, this is a great way to do that. Also, our city's budgets are very tight across the state. So, this would allow some help with parks and recreation for the city."
Wells says the PERL in place in the Hamburg School District currently generates approximately $30,000 per year for adult education and other programs. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.