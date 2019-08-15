(Omaha) -- Repairs continue on levees along the Missouri River damaged by this spring's flooding.
Matt Krajewski is chief of the readiness branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha district. Krajewski says repairs continue to progress on one levee near Bartlett.
"For levee unit L-601 near Bartlett, Iowa, we're about 90% complete," said Krajewski, "with the final sand berm grading, rip rap placement and hall road deconstruction all that is remaining right now."
Krajewski also reported news regarding the L-575 levee system near Hamburg, where temporary breach closures were completed earlier this month.
"For levee L-575 near Hamburg, Iowa, we are working on project sponsors on finalizing cooperation agreements and rights of way," he said, "so construction can commence on beginning the final repairs on that levee system."
Additionally, Krajewski says longterm repairs for the famed "Ditch 6" levee southwest of Hamburg are in the planning stages.
"For the Hamburg Ditch 6 levee," said Krajewski, "we are working on engineering and design documents for the full rehabilitation of this levee. We anticipate contract award and construction to begin this fall."
Progress is also reported on breach closures at L-550 between Watson and Rock Port.
"We anticipate breach closure of the northern breach to occur later this week," he said. "Work with then move to the south breach, where the contractor has built a temporary hall road, and has been stockpiling material to close that area."
To date, Krajewski says 10 initial breach closures have been completed along the river--with 39 remaining.