(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's massive outdoor pool overhaul is benefiting from a relatively drier, warmer winter.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved a pay request of more than $279,000 to Ricchio, Incorporated for renovation of the community's existing aquatic center. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News signs of continuing progress are now visible.
"Those locally that drive by can now see the slide sticking up in the air--so that's exciting," said Wright. "The slide company was in town last week, and got that put up, with the exception of the very bottom pieces--they have to wait until the rest of the concrete is poured. You'll see the large slide up in the air. The pool contractor is making good progress with a concrete pour end of the week before last. We're looking at another good-sized pour before the end of this week. The weather's cooperating, so, hopefully, everything's moving along well."
Plans call for the project to be completed in time for a Memorial Day weekend opening--weather permitting. In other business, the council approved an agreement between the city and JEO Consulting Group for data collection and mapping services associated with the accreditation of the levee along the Nishnabotna River. The contract calls for services at an hourly rate, not to exceed $4,000. Wright says the agreement is actually an extension of phase 2 of the contract necessary for the levee's certification.
"The contract for phase two had now been completed," said Wright. "They are now trying to coordinate communications between the Iowa Flood Center and FEMA on getting FEMA to accept some of the data that the Iowa Flood Center has developed for Nishnabotna. This is an hourly contract, it's kind of an interim contract between phases for 2-A."
Wright says the entire accreditation process could take 2-to-3 more years.
"It's a frustrating process," he said. "It's an expensive process just to provide what we already know, that our levee is in good shape. It's been well maintained. It has served itself time and time again, but we have to go through this process."
Also Monday night, the council appointed Joe McCormick to fill a spot on the city's library board vacated by Karen Dean's resignation.