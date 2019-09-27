(Hamburg) -- More levee damage from the floods of 2019 has been repaired in Fremont County.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say an initial breach closure on L-575-C-1 southwest of Hamburg was completed late Wednesday afternoon. The levee's closure near river mile 546 stops the inflow of water, thereby allowing for the start of follow-on construction activities at increasing the level of flood risk management to approximately the 4% annual chance exceedance--or 25-year level--for this section of the L-575 system until it can be full rehabilitated.
This marks the 12th of 49 breaches to reach initial closure.