(Clarinda) -- With authorities still searching for two Clarinda Academy students who fled the campus Monday evening, three more students are now reported missing.
According to Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers, a local search is underway for three students who left the campus sometime Wednesday morning. The students are described as between 5-09 and 5-11 -- one is caucasian with blue jeans and a white and black jacket, while the other two are both African American males one dressed in camo and the other with a white hoodie and white pants.
Further information is unavailable at this time. KMA News will continue to follow this developing story.