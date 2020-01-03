(Des Moines) -- As we head into a presidential election year, more than two million Iowans are registered to vote.
The latest numbers from the Iowa Secretary of State's Office shows more than 350,000 new voters have registered in the last five years -- including 150,000 who used the state's new online registration system. Secretary of State Paul Pate credits early education as the key to Iowa's growing voter base.
"We've got a great education system in this state, so we are putting people through the education process where they understand that voting is important and there are consequences to the results," said Pate. "We also have a more stable population. We aren't quite as transient as some other states are, so that contributes to the whole thing. Once we got this caucus thing going, Iowans have latched on to it. They understand that the whole country -- and the world -- is looking to see what we are doing here in Iowa when these presidential candidates come through."
Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses take place February 3rd and voters are required to be a registered member of a party to caucus. Current totals show the number of registered independents in Iowa has grown by around 13,000 in the last year, while the number of registered Democrats and Republicans have both fallen.
"Party registration really depends a lot on the candidates running," said Pate. "They are the ones that inspire people to want to choose a party. Otherwise, most people choose candidates. They don't look at being a Republican or a Democrat, they say 'I'm for candidate X or Y.' We watch those trends based on the candidates and their popularity."
A new law took effect last year in Iowa that allows 17 year olds to register and particpate in primaries and caucuses if they will be 18 before the general election. Pate says this has opened up a whole new sector for registration.
"These young people are coming into their own right as they graduate from high school and are prepared to be part of our communities full time," said Pate. "Registering to vote and being a voter is so crucial, particularly if they are going to be 18 by November, why should we not let them participate in primaries or caucuses when the real decisions are made and you're narrowing down the field to your finalists? It was a win-win. I think we'll see great results as we go forward."
Pate says Iowa's election security remains a top focus heading into the 2020 elections. He says while his office can't control social media and misinformation, they can insure that the voting process is secure.
"In our state, we vote with a paper ballot, we are not voting on the internet, so it's old school -- perhaps -- but it's the most secure way we can offer you," said Pate. "No one from Moscow is going to manipulate or change your paper ballot."
Pate was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Line Program. You can hear his full interview below.