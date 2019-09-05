(Nebraska City) -- Action on two major building projects took place at this week's Nebraska City City Council meeting.
By unanimous vote, the commissioners approved an amendment to the architect professional services agreement with Leo A. Daly for a phase one study on upgrading the Veterans Memorial Building's HVAC and electrical systems. City Administrator Grayson Path tells KMA News the study covers two items not previously included in the company's original contract.
"When Leo A. Daly was awarded the contract to act as our architect," said Path, "they came and did a preliminary analysis. As is usually the case, when you start digging and realize some things--this and this, and that and that, upon closer inspection, the electrical system that we can cannot power an elevator and an HVAC--much less everything we have going on in there. So, the choices were either we sacrifice the elevator, or sacrifice the HVAC, or we just go after it all, and try to design for all of it."
Once the study is completed, Path says the city will decide what option to take on both projects.
"Once we get those options back," he said, "we will decide which one looks best. We will then have Leo A. Daly design that option. From there, from that point, we should have the overall design for the elevators, the ramps, the restrooms, HVAC, engineering. It's a lot more cost effective to get it all done with one engineer now, rather than bring in multiple engineers overtime to try to piecemeal this together."
The study covered under the amendment totals $7,600. Also Tuesday night, the council authorized the city's grant application to the Steinhart Foundation for the Morton James Library's exterior restoration and preservation project. Path says the city seeks more grant money for the venerable library's facelift.
"We need to to do some tuck pointing, some stone replacement, just some sealing," said Path, "just in order to maintain our beautiful, historic Morton-James Public Library. The council blessed this grant application to go forward. We've already received a sizeable grant from the state--about half of the costs are covered. We're trying to find the other half to help fund this project."
Earlier this year, the city was awarded a $202,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to cover half of the project's costs. Path says no city tax dollars are being used for the Memorial Building's upgrades. The commissioners also approved the city's one-year and six-year road and street improvement plans.