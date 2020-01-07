(Clarinda) -- New appointments and the selection of a new chairman highlighted the Page County Board of Supervisors' first meeting of 2020.
By unanimous vote, the board appointed Supervisor Chuck Morris as its chair for this year. Morris succeeds Supervisor Alan Armstrong, who served in that position in 2019. Morris--who is up for reelection this year--also served as chair in 2018.
By a 2-to-0 vote, the board also appointed Chad Tiemeyer and Tish Frazier to three-year terms on the county's board of health. Tiemeyer and Frazier succeed Chris Adcock--who opted not to serve another term--and Holly Martin--a current member of the county's conservation board.
Holly Martin was among six applicants for the openings, as were other familiar names. Besides Tiemeyer, who is also Shenandoah's park and recreation director, and Frazier, currently the administrator at Home Sweet Home daycare, other applicants were Lori Gibson, administrator at Shenandoah's Turnbull Child Development Center, Karie Martin, cardiopulmonary rehab manager at Clarinda Regional Health Center, and Jessica Herzberg, a registered nurse at Clarinda Regional Health Center.
Morris says he was pleased with the wide range of candidates for the positions. Supervisor Jon Herzberg abstained from voting. In other business, the board reappointed Tom Johnson to another five-year term on the county's conservation board.