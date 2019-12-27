(Glenwood) -- Recent dry conditions and a rash of grass fires are forcing officials in all but two communities to prohibit burning in Mills County.
The State Fire Marshall's Office Friday morning issued a burning ban for most of Mills County, effective Friday at 4 p.m. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst tells KMA News the ban was issued after local fire officials expressed concern about an uptick in brush fires in the county.
"In some of the area fire departments," said Hurst, "the leadership and the chiefs showed a concern with, you know, them being able to respond to those fires. A couple of them got a little dangerous, and we had several small ones also. So, you might say it was their concern that they ask me to kind of poll all the fire chiefs in the county, and the elected leaders, to get a determination of whether they want me to call a state fire marshal."
Hurst says one recent fire was in the Silver City Fire District.
"It had started and actually got into a corn field," he said. "Basically, it took them a little bit to get it out--get it under control and get it out. Of course, anytime you have fires like that that people start, typically in the fall and spring, if they're not careful and the wind picks up, they can get near buildings, or structures and homes. That was one of the fires that may have posed a threat."
The ban excludes the Malvern and Hastings fire districts. Hurst says fire chiefs in those two communities rejected the ban.
"In previous years, I think the last years that we had to put a burn ban in place, was in 2013 and '14--in the spring of those two years," said Hurst. "So, we've been kind of not having to deal with it here. But, I think they felt we just didn't have a call rate of the grass fires, especially in their districts to warrant it. So, that's kind of how and why they voted to be exempted from it."
Hurst adds the ban could be lifted if the county receives enough precipitation this weekend. He adds producers can apply for an open burning permit.
"Of course, permits can be issued by the fire chiefs, per Iowa code," he said. "It's just they have to go to the fire chief to get that permit for a prescribed burn while we're in this ban. This includes the entire county, except those two fire departments, which includes the cities."
Violation of the open burning ban proclamation constitutes a simple misdemeanor.