(Maryville) -- A Pickering man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Nodaway County Friday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred near the intersection of Route EE and 230th Street, approximately 7 miles northeast of Maryville shortly after 4 p.m. The patrol says a motorcycle driven by 57-year-old Gregory Schulte was northbound on Route EE when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the road. Schulte lost control of his cycle, which traveled across 230th Street and struck a barbed wire fence. The motorcycle then overturned and ejected Schulte before coming to rest on its wheels facing north.
Schulte was taken by Lifenet Helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.