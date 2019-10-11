(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man is in custody following a pursuit through two counties Friday morning.
Red Oak Police say 27-year-old Dakota Allen Culbertson was arrested following a chase that began and ended in Montgomery County, and passed through Page County. Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy tells KMA News the incident began when officers spotted a 2005 Yamaha Venture motorcycle rolling through a stop sign at the intersection of 3rd and Nuckolls Street at around 7:45 a.m.
"Officers at that point in time kind of got behind that motorcycle," said Rhamy, "and observed that motorcycle go south to 3rd and Market Street here in Red Oak, where, therefore, it essentially didn't stop at that stop sign, either. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at that point in time, and followed the motorcycle, itself, for another two blocks with its emergency lighting and sirens sounding. At that point, the pursuit was radioed out, as the operator of that motorcycle was failing to yield to the officers."
After reaching 2nd and Market Street, Rhamy says the motorcyclist headed south to Ohio Street, then southbound on Highway 48. The pursuit continued south to the so-called Russell Corner at 138th Street in Page County.
"For some reason at that point in time, the motorcycle decided to actually take the ditch, and went up into a resident's yard right there," he said. "It kind of went through the house there. Officers attempted to get the motorcycle blocked, and at that point in time, well, he came back out of the ditch, then began going northbound on 48 towards Red Oak."
Rhamy says the pursuit continued to a mile south of Red Oak, when officers attempted a rolling roadblock.
"At that time, the motorcycle essentially tried to shoot through, or maneuver its way through the two patrol cars that were doing the rolling road block," said Rhamy. "In the middle of that, that rolling road block, that motorcycle did make contact with a Red Oak Police Department cruiser, creating some damage. Essentially, the foot peg on the motorcycle collided with the patrol car."
The pursuit continued northbound through Red Oak on Broadway, then went to the intersection of Highways 34 and 48. The suspect then turned, and continued eastbound to the intersection of 34 and Q Avenue.
"At that intersection, the operator of the motorcycle kind of swung out wide," he said, "and kind of got in the opposite lane. Once again, our cruiser kind of came up on the right side of him. Unbeknownst to him, that motorcycle was waiting to make a right hand turn. Essentially, the motorcycle turned into the left front fender of our patrol car, creating another impact there."
Rhamy says the motorcycle then entered a ditch and wrecked. Culbertson then fled on foot, and entered a unoccupied residence at 2258 Q Avenue, where he hid in a closet. Officers entered the residence, and took the suspect into custody.
Culbertson is charged with possession of stolen property--a class D felony, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver--a class B felony, 2nd degree criminal mischief--a class D felony, eluding--a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia--a serious misdemeanor. The suspect is also wanted on Council Bluffs warrants for 2nd degree theft, and Nebraska warrants for narcotics violations. Authorities later discovered the motorcycle Culbertson was riding was reported stolen from Council Bluffs earlier this month. The chief added the motorcycle reached speeds of 100 to 115 mph at times during the chase.
Culbertson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $50,000 bond. Sheriff's offices from Montgomery, Fremont, Adams and Page counties assisted Red Oak Police in the chase.