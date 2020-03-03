(Council Bluffs) — A motorcyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Council Bluffs.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to South 6th Street and 16th Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation showed a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving south on South 6th Street, when it ran a stop sign.
The Jeep proceeded into the intersection and struck an eastbound 2014 Honda Motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep was cited for entering an unsafe roadway.
Authorities have not released the names of those involved. The accident remains under investigation.