(Bartlett) -- Preliminary repairs are underway to a Fremont County road closed since last November.
Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis says subcontractors began working this week on repairing roughly 1.7 miles of County Road J-10 in the Bartlett area. County officials closed the road because of damage incurred by companies hauling materials to repair levees along the Missouri River damaged by last year's flooding. Davis says one of the repair issues is that motorists are moving the road closed barricades, and driving across the road when they shouldn't. He asks that motorists stay off J-10, and obey the road closed signs.
Contractors have a 35-day time period to complete the work. However, Davis says only a temporary crossing will be constructed at the railroad tracks on J-10 near the Interstate 29 Bartlett interchange. He says no agreement has been reached with railroad official for a permanent repair.