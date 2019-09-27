(Maitland) -- A Mound City woman died in a one-vehicle accident east of Maitland Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Twyla Gorman was headed west on Route A around 4:45 p.m. The patrol says Gorman's 2003 Dodge Dakota crossed the center line, traveled off the south side of the road and struck a guard rail. The vehicle continued west and struck a concrete bridge rail, coming to rest on its wheels.
Gorman was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:12 p.m. Her body was taken to Pettijohn and Crawford Funeral Home in Mound City. Gorman was not wearing a seat belt, according to the state patrol.
The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.