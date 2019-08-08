(Shenandoah) -- People can eat a meal, play games, and watch a movie at the Shenandoah High School football field Saturday evening.
The Shenandoah Athletic Department and Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club are hosting a movie in the park night, featuring the film "SING." Shenandoah Activities Director Aaron Burdorf says all of the fun begins at 6 Saturday evening.
"We'll have some fun activities," Burdorf said. "We are working with the National Guard. They are bringing in an inflatable and their rock wall. We'll have a dunk tank and have some our staff and coaches in the tank to have people dunk them."
"There will be a meal," he added. "RocStop is one of our sponsors. We will use leftover burgers from this summer's concession stand from the booster club and RocStop pizza will also be available. For $3 you can get RocStop pizza or a burger and a bottle of water."
Burdorf says the movie will be displayed on the football field's video board.
"We have that video board down at the football field," Burdorf said. "Something we had done back in central Iowa is we went to a movie inside Jack Trice Stadium one time. I looked at our video board and said maybe that would be something we could do here."
Burdorf encourages people to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on the football field. The movie will start at 7:30 p.m. Burdorf made his comments on KMA's "Dean & Friends" program.