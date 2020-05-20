(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is lifting additional COVID-19 restrictions around the state.
Beginning Friday, Reynolds says she will allow movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums and wedding reception venues to re-open with proper public health guidelines. Reynolds says she is confident that guidelines are being be followed in the businesses that are being allowed to open back up.
"Business owners across Iowa are eager to get back to work," said Reynolds. "They understand and they accept the added responsibility to protect their employees and their customers. I believe that Iowans are willing to continue to do their part as well, so that businesses, entertainment and activities can resume again."
Additionally, Reynolds says public pools will be allowed to open for lap swimming and swimming lessons on Friday. Starting Thursday, May 28th, Reynolds says bars and other establishments that serve alcohol will open.
"Bars and other establishments that serve alcohol and have been limited to carry out and delivery will be permitted to re-open for indoor or outdoor seating at 50% capacity," said Reynolds. "They must follow the same public health measures and business guidance that other restaurants have implemented."
Reynolds says despite the re-openings, it is up to individuals to know when they feel safe going out in public.
"It's up to Iowans to decide when they are ready to resume normal activities, but it will continue to take all of us working together and practicing personal responsibility to keep virus activity at a manageable level and balance health and safety with getting life and business back to normal," said Reynolds.
Reynolds additionally announced that beginning June 1st, she will allow school activities -- including baseball and softball -- to resume. The Iowa Department of Education, Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union are anticipated to release further guidance in the coming days.