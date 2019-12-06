(Shenandoah) -- Santa Claus doesn't have the limelight to himself this Christmas.
Santa's better half makes her annual visit to Shenandoah for "Breakfast With Mrs. Claus." A full slate of fun activities takes place at the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum's Delmonico Room Saturday from 9-to-11 a.m. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Routine" program earlier this week, Mrs. Claus says she's looking forward to some special activities for children 10 and under.
"Of course, I always great the children when they come in--either with a hug or a high-five," said Mrs. Claus. "After the kids have breakfast, we read stories, and of course, they come up and tell me what they want from Santa Claus--and I always pass on those messages to Santa Claus."
Mrs. Claus says she enjoys greeting her young visitors--and special guests. This year's event features special appearances by Princess Anna and Olaf of the hit movie, "Frozen 2."
Reservations are limited to 60 children for this free event. A few spaces remained as of Friday morning. Parents are urged to call the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association at 712-246-3455 before the end of Friday to make reservations. \
A reminder: Santa Claus returns to Shenandoah the next three Saturdays to meet with area children. Jolly Old Saint Nick appears at the Everly Brothers House next to the museum this Saturday and Decembers 14th and 21st from 2-to-4 p.m.