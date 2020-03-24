(Malvern) — A local grocery store is going to curbside pickup to protect the public and employees from virus spread.
Beginning Wednesday, Mulholland Grocery will close its doors to the public and offer groceries through a curbside pickup option. Owner Tom Mulholland says the decision was difficult.
"In order to protect our clients and my staff, we have decided that we are going to close the doors to public shopping starting Wednesday morning," said Mulholland. "This does not mean that Mulholland's is closed. It means that we are going to be giving you even more service than ever by doing your shopping for you."
Store hours for Mulholland’s will be altered, as well. The store will be open from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. Mulholland says the public will be able to send their orders to the store and they will be brought to your car.
"You'll be able to email orders in to us," said Mulholland. "If you have to, you can call and use the phone line, but we want to try to keep that open as much as possible, so for us email orders are the best way. We can print those off and take off shopping, instead of spending a lot of time writing the order down and then doing that. We do know there are people that don't have access to email."
For Mulholland, keeping the store operating in some form during the pandemic was important.
"This was a very difficult decision, but it's the right one for us, because having Mulholland Grocery here in some form is better than not being here at all," said Mulholland. "If we had one of our employees come down with the virus, then we would probably have to shut down totally because everybody would be self-quarantined."
Mulholland says they will do their best to fulfill each order, but supplies have been limited on specific items.
"Our delivery orders have been a day-and-a-half late recently, and we've gotten about one-third of the products that we've ordered," said Mulholland. "There's things that we cannot get at all. There's things that we are getting in very limited quantities. We're doing the best we can to get as much as possible for our customers or to spread it out to our customers by limiting some of these items until things get caught back up."
To place an order, email mulhollandgrocery4.0@outlook.com or call (712) 624-8448. You can also send your order as a message to the Mulholland Grocery Facebook Page.
Mulholland was a recent guest on KMA's "Morning Routine" show. You can hear his full interview below.