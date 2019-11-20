(Shenandoah) -- Crews from multiple fire departments battled a house fire Tuesday evening.
Shenandoah Fire Chief Ron Weston says Shenandoah Fire and Shenandoah Rescue were both called to a structure fire at an undisclosed location around 9:30 p.m. Weston says fire was coming from the upstairs of the home and all occupants had evacuated. The fire was contained to the second floor and attic of the house.
Weston says the house is uninhabitable and sustained between $40,000 and $50,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical. No injuries were reported. Shenandoah Fire was assisted by Coin Fire and Rescue, Clarinda Fire and Westboro Fire and Rescue, as well as the Page County Sheriff's Office with the blaze.
In an unrelated incident, Weston says crews from Shenandoah Fire and Shenandoah Rescue were sent to an accident involving a motor vehicle and tractor. One individual was injured and taken via LifeNet Helicopter for treatment. No further details regarding the accident have been released.