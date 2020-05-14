(KMAland) -- An invasive hornet has recently made its way into the United States and could sting the bee population.
The giant Asian hornet, nicknamed the "murder hornet" have recently been spotted in Washington State. The hornets are venomous, can grow up to 2 inches and prey on beehives, damaging the already declining honeybee population.
Carol Fassbinder-Orth, a biologist for Creighton University, recently joined KMA's "Morning Routine" program to discuss the newfound hornet.
"They're the largest we've ever seen that exist," Fassbinder-Orth said. "They feed on large insects including honeybees and that's where there's been some concern."
The hornets' arrival to the United States raises the question as to how they got here. Fassbinder-Orth believes the hornets came over on Asian cargo ships.
"It's possible an inseminated queen or queens were on cargo ships arriving from Asia and were able to fly off the ship and establish in coastal areas. That's the best guess at this point."
The hornets are known to be disruptive to the honeybee population, but Fassbinder-Orth also feels that risk is low at the moment,.
"It is frightening to think about something that could impact honeybee losses more," Fassbinder-Orth said. "I think at this time, the Asian giant hornets threat to honeybees is rather low. We just have to wait and see and hope it doesn't become established here."
Like other hornets and wasps, the giant Asian hornet has the ability to sting people and has been linked to around 50 deaths per year in Japan, but Fassbinder-Orth feels the risk to human health in the United States is low.
"There could be people that could potentially disrupt a nest on the ground and could be hurt by it," Fassbinder-Orth said. "But the number and impact is likely to be very low."
Fassbinder-Orth says the staff at Creighton has been keeping a close eye on the hornet's impact, but is likely to be low.
Fassbinder-Orth made her comments on Thursday's "Morning Routine" program. The complete interview can be heard below.