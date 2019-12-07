(Hamburg) -- Two people were jailed on drug charges following a meth bust in Hamburg early Saturday morning.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies made contact with a car that was parked in the 1200 block of Main Street in Hamburg around 3 a.m. Fremont County K9 Roby was deployed, leading to a search of the vehicle.
During the search, deputies discovered approximately a half ounce of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The occupants of the vehicle, 37-year-old Amanda Gordon of Omaha and 39-year-old John Long of Little Elm, Texas, were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
Gordon and Long were booked into the Fremont County Jail without bond, pending further court proceedings.