(Red Oak) -- Food, fun and fellowship is promised with an event bringing law enforcement, firefighters and first responders together with the public in Red Oak.
Numerous local agencies are participating in National Night Out August 6th from 6-to-8 p.m. at Fountain Square Park. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line Program" Monday morning, Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says the 4th annual event is designed to build comradery with local residents.
"About four years ago, we kicked this off," said Rhamy. "We kind of jumped in it with both feet. We were hoping it was going to take off, and it most certainly has. I think it's growing significantly these last four years. I think last year, we estimated we had 2,000, maybe over 2,100 people attending the event--and that's just solely based on the amount of food that was divvied out that particular evening."
Rhamy says the free event highlights local agencies, and some of the vehicles and equipment used in responding to emergencies or other situations.
"We have 140 different displays, whether it be emergency and fire vehicles," he said. "We've got the Iowa Corn Growers. We've got our local Agrivision dealership--they bring some equipment in--Iowa State extension office, as well as several surrounding law enforcement agencies, and fire and EMS personnel from various different counties. I think we've got Cass County, Page County, Fremont County, Mills County--we've got a lot of people that's going to attend the event."
Lifenet Helicopter is also expected to attend the event--barring any emergency. The chief says the event has made a huge difference in relationships with the public.
"Some of these individuals might now know these officers," said Rhamy, "strictly because a lot of these officers may work night shift. But, they may run into them in the general public on a day-to-day basis, whether it be like the grocery store, or something. So, a lot of that interaction--if they know them--that intersection may take place when they see them in the grocery store, and say, 'hey, this suspicious thing happened in the grocery store.' So, it's been huge."
Free food is provided by a wide assortment of local vendors. You can hear the full interview with Justin Rhamy on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.