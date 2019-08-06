(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's 4th annual National Night Out event takes place this evening at Fountain Square Park.
Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy tells KMA News the event runs from 6-to-8 p.m. and is designed to build comradery with local residents.
"About four years ago, we kicked this off," said Rhamy. "We kind of jumped in it with both feet. We were hoping it was going to take off, and it most certainly has. I think it's growing significantly these last four years. I think last year, we estimated we had 2,000, maybe over 2,100 people attending the event--and that's just solely based on the amount of food that was divvied out that particular evening."
Rhamy says the free event highlights local agencies, and some of the vehicles and equipment used in responding to emergencies or other situations.
"We have 140 different displays, whether it be emergency and fire vehicles," he said. "We've got the Iowa Corn Growers. We've got our local Agrivision dealership--they bring some equipment in--Iowa State extension office, as well as several surrounding law enforcement agencies, and fire and EMS personnel from various different counties. I think we've got Cass County, Page County, Fremont County, Mills County--we've got a lot of people that's going to attend the event."
LifeNet Helicopter is also expected to attend the event--barring any emergency. The chief says the event has made a huge difference in relationships with the public. Food will also be available from a wide assortment of local vendors.