(KMAland) -- A Glenwood woman is now offering the chance to partake in a virtual photography workshop.
Shelly Eisenhauer recently completed the Artist in Residency Program at Waubonsie State Park, and is now hosting a workshop titled "10 Secrets for Stunning Nature photos".
Eisenhauer joined Tuesday's "Morning Routine" program to discuss her experiences at Waubonsie and her virtual workshop that derived from this experience.
"It was just an amazing opportunity," Eisenhauer said. "To be able to take a week, sit back and dedicate myself to taking a new look at everything around us here."
Following her residency, Eisenhauer was slated to hold her workshop in a public format. However, concerns over the COVID-19 prompted the workshop to be held in a virtual format.
"Each week, I'm posting one of those 10 secrets on my website along with the Friends of Waubonsie State Park Facebook page, so people can follow along and put those into practice," Eisenhauer said.
Eisenhauer has already released two videos for her workshop. The first video featured around only sharing the best photos.
"The video goes into a little bit more about how to work the shot," Eisenhauer said. "When you seek a photo opportunity, really get into it and give yourself the opportunity to come away with the best photo you possibly could."
The second video focused on using light to better your photograph. Eisenhauer will release the third tip this weekend.
Eisenhauer adds the response from her workshop has been positive.
"Folks I think have really been enjoying these tips," Eisenhauer said. "I hope they take the opportunity to share the photos with me. I'd love to see what they're doing."
Anyone wishing to join the workshop can view the tips at Eisenhauer's website, --- buroakphoto.com.
The complete interview with Eisenhauer can be heard below.