(Carson) -- For the 42nd straight year, rodeo invades Carson.
The Carson Community Rodeo kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday with nightly performances and a host of other activities. PRCA Announcer Doug Mathis is back at the rodeo this year for his 20th year. He says he continues to return to the event because of the community support.
"The people and the community all come together," said Mathis. "It's just like when it flooded, they all came together to clean up and made it what it is. Their love of rodeo and the people that rodeo is what makes it special. I've even heard them come down to the rodeo and ask if they need laundry done and they bring it back to them. Their hospitality tent is second-to-none. It's just a great rodeo."
The barrel man for this year's rodeo is PRCA specialty act Whistle-Nut, with his sidekick Ole the bull. Whistle-Nut, also known as Jason Dent, is a Humeston native who appeared on Season 19 of Big Brother on CBS. He says he rode bulls for 14 years before deciding to start his clown act.
"I just kind of got scared one day, and I didn't want to get I didn't want to get down on my bull, but I didn't want to quit rodeo," said Bent. "I trained Ole -- he'll be at the rodeo all three days. He was kind of the reason why I got into it. I wanted to showcase that bull I spent three years training him retraining him to ride like a horse. I mean, he's pretty exciting and I just wanted a platform to show."
Rodeo Vice President Brad Forristal says performances will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Carr Arena in Carson.
"Gates open at 6 and show starts at 8, but we'll have vendors on site with a bounce house," said Forristal. "We've got AgriVision bringing a bunch of equipment down and support equipment. We'll have pictures with Ole and Jason. Doug will have some music fired up and get the party started, drinks on site, sno-cones, barbecue, and pizza."
In addition to rodeo performances, a street dance is scheduled in Macedonia Thursday and in Carson Friday and Saturday. The annual rodeo parade takes place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Carson. Tickets for the rodeo are on sale now and are $10 for adults and $4 for children. For more information or to buy tickets, visit the rodeo's website.