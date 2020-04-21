(Lincoln) -- Nebraska joins Iowa and other states in ramping up testing of COVID-19.
At his daily coronavirus press conference Tuesday afternoon, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced the state is partnering with three Utah companies to make testing more readily available. Ricketts says one of the companies, Domo, will establish a program designed to increase testing by 3,000 per day.
"Just to put in perspective, over the weekend, we got 2,000 tests back," said Ricketts, "generally, we're shooting between 600-to-800 tests back per day. So, you can see this will take up our testing capability dramatically. There will be a lab located here in the state that will allow us to do more testing all across the state."
Ricketts says the testing is an extension of the state's Directed Health Measures, which he claims basically quarantined the entire state.
"Think about it right now--we've quarantined the entire state," he said. "What we want to shift to over time is really focusing on those people who are directly impacted--those people who test positive and the people who they've had contact with--so that we shift it from quarantining the entire state, to really quarantining those who are most impacted."
Nebraska residents will be asked to fill out an assessment at a new website, TestNebraska.com, to determine where they meet the criteria for testing. After residents are tested, health officials will track down individuals the case came in contact with to determine whether they need to be quarantined.
"We'll start out by the highest priority first--the people who are keeping us safe," said Ricketts, "then the people who are highly symptomatic. But then, as we get through those folks, we'll take it down to people who just maybe have a few symptoms, or one symptom, and then maybe people who are completely asymptomatic."
The governor says the state and the three companies will work to set up testing locations around the state in the next 10 days.