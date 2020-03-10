(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City is losing its city administrator.
Grayson Path submitted his resignation Tuesday to Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette and the city council. In his resignation letter, Path states that he's stepping down after almost five years to accept the city manager's position in Paris, Texas. Path's last official day is April 10th. Prior to coming to Nebraska City in 2015, Path served as city administrator in Jetmore, Kansas--a community with a population of 867 residents as of 2010.
Path's resignation is published here: