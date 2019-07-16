(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials took preliminary action Monday night on a street project that will take place in 2020.
Nebraska City City Administrator Grayson Path tells KMA News that the city council unanimously approved a professional agreement with JEO Consulting during Monday night's regular meeting. The agreement is for future work on the 6th Street Improvement Project.
"This is one of our CDBG projects," Path said. "This year we are working on 7th Street, but we were awarded another round of CDBG funding for next year, which will be for 6th Street. It's kind of an overlay project similar to 7th Street."
Path says JEO Consulting has contracted with the city many times over the years.
"JEO will be serving as our designer," Path said. "They will be bidding the project out and overseeing construction next year. That was approved and we'll soon get started on design for that CDBG project."
Another road project officially wrapped up earlier this month as the 4th Corso Viaduct reopened to the public on July 1st. Path says the structure's reopening was a long time coming.
"We have been looking forward to that now for four years," Path said. "We love having that major access open. I know a lot of our residents on the southeast part of town are enjoying having that convenient access over the railroad tracks and the creek there. It's going very well."
Path adds a grand reopening ceremony was held for the bridge's completion, an event that Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts attended.
"We had the governor come and he spoke," Path said. "Director (Kyle) Schneweis with NDOT came and speaked. It was a little hot, but it was a good event. We had a very good attendance for that. It was kind of fun to all get together and it all went very well."
In other business Monday night, the commissioners approved a vendor policy for special events in the community, and approved a Dock Board recommendation for a joint use of track agreement between Union Pacific and Heartland Co-op.