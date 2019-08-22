(Nebraska City) -- After hours of painstaking review, Nebraska City has a balanced budget for the coming fiscal year.
During a five-hour special meeting Thursday morning, the Nebraska City City Council approved the city's budget for the 2020 fiscal year--which begins October 1st--and set a public hearing on the budget for September 16th at 6 p.m. City Administrator Grayson Path tells KMA News the commissioners took action following a thorough final review of all things connected to the budget.
"We discussed a number of things from bonded indebtedness to property tax levies," said Path, "to special large expenditures, to overall balancing of revenues and expenditures--we went through all that. Using some reserves, health insurance--we covered a wide range of topics."
A good chunk of the budget includes capital improvement and capital outlay projects. In terms of capital improvement, Path says there aren't as many big ticket items such as in the current fiscal year's budget, which included provisions for the just-completed 4th Corso Viaduct project.
"We do have some CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) projects coming in next year," he said. "We're currently doing 7th Street, but we've also budgeted to do 6th Street next year--so we'll be matching CDBG funds for that. We've already budgeted for this next fiscal year to do some maintenance and rehab for three of our bridges. These would not be total replacements, but it would be some good maintenance of those bridges, so that we could extend the life expectancy of those bridges into the future."
Path, however, says money is budgeted for capital outlay projects.
"We did approve a couple of mowers," said Path, "such renovations to City Hall, some tuck pointing at City Hall, particularly--just of host of items--mowers, garage doors, tables--we had a whole host of those."
Path says the city's property tax askings--which covers general operations, the airport and bonded indebtedness--will increase by 3 cents per hundred dollars valuation. However, he says residents should be proud of the council for keeping costs and taxes down.
"We've had five special budget meetings," he said, "each one going from three to five hours in length. We're talking a 20-hour range there, just going through the budget numbers line, by line, by line. That's a lot of time just spent on these meetings, not to mention all the hours spent outside the meetings with the council individually, looking at these budgets, talking to individual staff, researching. I know the commissioners worked with the department heads for the last several months getting up to this point here."
Budget numbers will be published on the city's budget in the near future.