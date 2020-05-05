(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials have put the wraps on a major infrastructure project.
Meeting in regular session via ZOOM Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council formally accepted the final completion of the 4th Corso Viaduct construction project. Officially opened last July, the new bridge replaced the previous structure closed in 2015 because of issues endangering both motorists and pedestrians. Nebraska City Mayor Brian Bequette tells KMA News completion of some finishing touches this spring delayed the final acceptance.
"There were a couple of things when they did finish late in the year, that they had to come back because of environmental cases, and do for us afterwards," said Bequette. "That's what they came back and did this early spring. That's what's finally finished up was those last couple of tasks that they needed to wait for spring to do. So, we can essentially close the construction part of the project."
Bequette says the new viaduct has eased traffic congestion in other parts of the city.
"It's taken a lot of through traffic loan off of Central," he said. "It's put some of that back onto the old Highway 2 or 4th Corso. It's become easier to get out of town from the east, from the folks that have used it. It's a nice walkway now. It's got a nice sidewalk path for folks walking from the Kearney Hill area into town, or vice-versa.
"It's a nice piece of construction. It's a little wider than the previous one. It's especially wider on the bike trail and the walking path," Bequette added.
In addition, the mayor says one other infrastructure project was wrapped up before the coronavirus pandemic hit the community--as well as the rest of Nebraska and the entire country.
"We came into the new year," said Bequette, "we had the North 16th Street project going on, but that company was able to continue to working. That was our last major was doing the maintenance, and the expansion joints on that bridge. We finished that up, even though things were going on at the turn of the year with the coronavirus situation. So, that was finished and opened back up. Really, we haven't had anything affected in terms of infrastructure with the COVID-19 situation."
In other business, Mayor Bequette read proclamations declaring May 10th-16th as National Police Week, May 15th as Peace Officer's Memorial Day, and May 17th-23rd as Emergency Medical Services Week.