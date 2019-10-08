(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are giving the green light to some slight upgrades to the city's baseball and softball facilities.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved the Nebraska City Baseball Association's request to construct a new concession stand at Clemmy Holmes Field. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, City Administrator Grayson Path says the decade-old concession stand is in need of replacement.
"It's been around for 10-plus years," said Path. "There's no working plumbing inside the facility. The flooring is starting to give way. So, they requested permission to actually build a new stand for Clemmy Holmes Field on their own dime. So, they're looking for donations and grants. They, themselves, would like to build it, and work with contractors. They're not asking for public fields. They just want to give back to the field."
Constructed on the west side of the field, Path says the new stand will include some conveniences.
"This would give the parents who volunteered their time to watch their kids, as they volunteered in the stand," she said. "We're also adding utilities, running water and electricity--giving us just a better quality product for our games--especially when we have tournaments here in town."
In addition, the commissioners approved the Nebraska City Softball Association's request to apply for grants totaling around $80,000 for improvements on Field 2 at the city's softball complex. Path says it's a heavily used field.
"They would like to rework the outfield," said Path. "It's very well used. We have some rough spots. We've tried to seed it over the years, and the seeds haven't taken. They want to, again, use their own funds, and pursue their own means. They want to basically raise or level the entire outfield, put in new sod and basically get a whole new outfield."
Path says it's important that donated funds--not the city's coffers-- will make both projects possible. Council members also approved the installation of a stop sign at 14th Corso and 13th Street, and an agreement with Vierregger Electric Company to repair the traffic signal at 11th Street and Central Avenue. Also, Todd Meadows was sworn in as the city's newest police officer. You can hear the full interview with Grayson Path on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.