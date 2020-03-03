(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are rejecting a resident's request to end all tree trimming in the community.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council took no action on a citizen's request to pass an ordinance that would, in essence, prohibit the cutting of all trees in the community--not just in city rights-of-way, but private trees, as well. She also called for residents to obtain a permit from the city before trimming trees on their properties. City Administrator Grayson Path tells KMA News city staff members objected to the trimming ban for many reasons.
"We had concerns about how this would probably be overreaching on our behalf," said Path, "to try to issue such an ordinance to require citizens to receive a permit, or not even allow the cutting or trimming of our trees. We discussed the implication that would mean to us as a city for utilities, to try to trim or cut our trees for our utility system, our power lines, our streets."
Currently, Path says the city trims trees on a regular basis as a public safety tool.
"As trees grow, they tend to block street lights," he said. "They tend to get into pedestrian sidewalks, or the traffic for cars. So, we do a lot of trimming, if not cutting right now. We even also cut down trees like ash trees and those kind of trees that have been determined to be dangerous trees because of diseases or bugs coming across the country."
Like other communities in KMAland, Nebraska City is dealing with the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer, forcing the eradication of infected ash trees everywhere. Additionally, Path says care and maintenance is part of keeping the city's tree-loving reputation. In other business, the council approved the first reading of a small wireless facilities permit application. The second reading takes place at the council's next regular meeting later this month.