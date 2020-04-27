(Nebraska City) – Nebraska City High School’s seniors are taking a cruise—through the community—next month.
Meeting in special session via ZOOM Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved the high school’s request to recognize its graduates through a cruise through the community May 10th at 1 p.m. High School Principal Brian Hoover told the commissioners the motorcade allows the community to salute the seniors in the absence of graduation ceremonies—which are not allowed under regulations connected to the coronavirus threat prohibiting large gatherings.
“While we are working towards a traditional ceremony this summer,” said Hoover, “May 10th is still obviously a significant date, as we’re to have nearly 100 seniors celebrate the culmination of their education careers at Nebraska City Public Schools. Because this date is special, and we don’t want to leave that void, we would like to create an opportunity under the guidelines that are currently presented to us for the opportunity for the community to recognize the graduates of 2020.”
Beginning at the high school, the cruise would wind through a good cross section of the community. Hoover says residents would be allowed to gather along the route—provided they maintain social distancing.
“One of the pieces of advertisement we would put out is that if this route does not go by your house,” he said, “please feel free to line the sidewalks by the high school, the middle school, Northside Elementary or Hayward Elementary along 1st Avenue, and remember to maintain a six-foot to 10-foot distance from others. We’ll really to encourage to respect people’s private property, maintain social distancing, and make sure that we’re doing it as respectfully as possible.”
Hoover says the route will avoid some of the main thoroughfares such as Central Avenue as much as possible. High school staffers will be placed at key points where the route turns to ensure safety. While expressing support for the cruise, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette hopes residents keep safety in mind.
“I would assume we would want as many folks to come recognize those seniors that are having put up with this on their graduation, when it was supposed to be their big day,” said Bequette. “But that will be the other thing we’ll have to keep an eye on, and help to make sure that folks know not to gather and clump where it will be natural to do so.”
Interim City Administrator Marty Stovall says the route is more spread out than that from Nebraska City’s “reverse” Arbor Day Parade. Originally scheduled for last Saturday, the event was canceled due to logistics issues.