(Nebraska City) -- After some last-minute changes, Nebraska City's budget is set for the coming fiscal year.
Following a public hearing Monday night, the city's commissioners approved the budget for the 2020 fiscal year, which begins October 1st. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, City Administrator Grayson Path says the action came after six months of budget work between city officials.
"We started this process back in March of this year," said Path. "We've had countless hours of meetings with the council, the staff--hundreds of hours of time on this budget process here. We have five city council meetings--each one being three hours minimum--where the county has thoroughly reviewed the budget, starting back in July."
Path says the budget approved after some slight changes, including a revision in the amount of money allocated for the North 11th Street renovation project.
"First off, our North 11th Street project has been moving along very steadily," he said. "I was expecting the invoices not to come in until next fiscal year, but they actually already came in this fiscal year. We were able to lower to overall operating budget by about $1.6 million next year, because we've already paid the invoices this fiscal year, instead of next fiscal year."
In addition, Path says the city made changes in its emergency services personnel.
"We did some switching around of the paramedic manager's position to give him some more office time," said Path, "try to cut down some hours in overtime from his position. This also gives the opportunity to hire two full time EMTS. Our part time EMTs do an excellent job, but unfortunately, we've lost a few of them to other jobs in other areas. So, we're trying to make sure we can maintain that coverage for all shifts 8,700 hours a year. So, we're going to hire two full time EMT positions to cover about half of those positions."
In other business, the council approved a request from Gregory Welding for a $400,000 Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund to assist in purchasing equipment for a proposed expansion. The commissioners also denied a request from the Mayhew Cabin to pay for damages incurred by this year's severe storms and flooding. You can hear the full interview with Grayson Path on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.