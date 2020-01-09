(Nebraska City) -- Planning is underway on yet another street repair project in Nebraska City.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved a resolution to seek bids for work on a seven-block stretch of 6th Street. City Administrator Grayson Path tells KMA News Community Development Block Grant funding will cover a portion of the project's cost, estimated at $325,000.
"We're looking at doing a mill and overlay," said Path, "some new curb ramps and ADA ramps along the side, some new curb and guttering. This is, again, along 6th Street, so it stretches from 1st to 8th Avenue."
Path says the planned renovations along the street cover two parts.
"We're doing part of the areas along the low-to-middle income zone," he said. "But, we're also looking at doing part of the road outside the LMI district, as well, as part of one project."
With a successful bidletting, Path says work is projected to begin this summer.
"We would go out for bids in the next month, or two months, or so," said Path, "advertise, get bids back, review them, award a bid, then we'd have to see what the contractor's schedule looks like. Ideally, the work would begin this summer, but we're going to have to see what the contractor's schedule looks like."
The 6th Street project would follow other recent infrastructure projects in and around Nebraska City, including the South 11th Street renovations, the 4th Corso Viaduct project completed last year, and the Highway 2/75 bypass project. Path made his comments in a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.