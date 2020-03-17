(Nebraska City) -- "A surreal experience"--that's how one Nebraska City official describes how coronavirus is affecting city operations--and life, in general.
Nebraska City's City Council held its regular meeting Monday evening at a different location--the Rowe Public Safety Center. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City City Administrator Grayson Path says the location was moved in response to Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts' request to limit gatherings to 10 people or less, in order to practice social distancing.
"Local governments, with our Open Meetings Act, we have some rules we have to go by," said Path. "With that, we tried to respect the gathering numbers, while still adhering to the Open Meetings Act, we moved to the Rowe Safety Complex to kind of adhere to those social distancing guidelines--kind of spreading people apart. A bigger room, bigger setting, to give people a chance for social distancing."
Relocating public meetings is just one impact the COVID-19 threat is having on the city. Path says the entire community is dealing with the crisis.
"Everything's been kind of a surreal experience," he said, "with the freedom we take for granted, to now, all of sudden, being down to no more gatherings 10-plus. Churches are affected, restaurants, parades. I know the Arbor Day Parade is coming up, and that's in high question right now."
Path adds the city's law enforcement, fire and first responder personnel are taking extra precautions to guard against the virus.
"Looking at our services--EMS, fire--we've had to take precautions to make sure our staff stay healthy, our first responders stay healthy, during this time, while still meeting the needs of the community," said Path, "while keeping our staff from getting sick themselves. Police are taking precautions, as well. We're looking at providing some services over the phone, just so we can look at limiting some of our contact in situations, just to try to keep them healthy."
While meeting in the new locale, the commissioners approved an application to the Assistance to Firefighter Grant Program Application, for a grant of more than $238,000 to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus equipment, and a contract with Pavers, Incorporated for more than $334,000 for the city's CDBG 6th Street Improvement Project. The council also approved a process for posting the upcoming city administrator's vacancy. Path announced his resignation last week, accepting the city manager's position in Paris, Texas. His last day with Nebraska City is April 10th. You can hear the full interview with Grayson Path on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.