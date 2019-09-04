(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's commissioners are giving their blessing to efforts to increase the city's housing stock.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved a letter of support for North Star Housing's application to the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority for the proposed Morgan Drive Housing Project. City Administrator Grayson Path tells KMA News North Star co-owner Andrew Danner presented a mock-up drawing of the project, which would provide new single family dwellings in the community.
"About 28 units is what they're applying for," said Path. "This project would include extending Morgan Drive, and connecting that with the Senior Patio Homes area there, so connecting that loop there. A new road, sidewalks, curb and guttering, utility extensions--it's a very good situation. We're very happy to see this project move forward here."
North Star is the same developer responsible for the Senior Patio Homes project built next to CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital. Path says the company is applying for NIFA's assistance through its Home Ownership Program.
"It would be rentals for the first 15 years," he said. "But, being managed, North Star would provide the maintenance, provide the care. There's certain NIFA requirements that when the 15 years is up, they have to make sure that things are in good condition, so that if the AC is running near the end of its life, they would replace that. It's a pretty good deal, and would be a good addition to our community."
Path says seeking NIFA's approval is just the first step in making the project a reality.
"If NIFA is approved for this project," said Path, "then we would set the process of potentially annexing, determining if TIF is eligible, talking about utility extensions, re-platting the area. This was the first step last night."
Path says the development would give the city a boost in increasing housing availability.
"We've been talking about the need for new housing for years now," he said. "I think our housing study about five-to-10 years ago said we need about 10-to-15 houses per year, and we've not done that for years now. This would be a major shot in the arm to add 28 more units. Of course, we had the seven quadplexes built this year--that was another big shot in the arm to help us out. This would be another big shot in the arm to get towards the housing we need in our community."
The deadline to apply for NIFA assistance is October 1st. Path says the company hopes to hear whether the application was accepted by Thanksgiving.