(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are looking at giving businesses involved in a special program a break during the coronavirus outbreak.
Meeting in special session via ZOOM Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council directed city officials to formulate paperwork for a "payment holiday" from the city's Growth Fund. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, City Administrator Grayson Path says businesses receiving loans through the city's LB-840 program would receive a six-month reprieve from payments during the COVID-19 crisis.
"We have about 16 businesses that, over the last few years, have benefited from this loan program," said Path. "As we all know, a lot of small businesses throughout the whole country--including the Midwest--are starting to feel the affects of reduced business, as we are trying to stay home, and maintain social distancing."
Like other businesses, Path says those involved in the program are struggling because of social distancing standards.
"The Growth Fund, a big part of that LB-840 (program) was to increase employment, jobs," he said. "But, again, as we're seeing across the country, a lot of employers are having to furlough and lose employees. To us, it seems counterintuitive to continue to require our loan payments at a time when we want as many employees employed as much as possible."
When driving around the community, Path says it's evident other businesses are hurting, as well.
"People are trying to maintain some distance, which does mean staying home more," said Path. "So, that's impacting our smaller businesses. A lot of our larger employers, they seem to be unaffected for the most part in the area--which is very good, we're glad to see that. But, again, it does seem to be a little bit quieter in town these days."
Formal approval of the payment holiday is expected at the commissioners' next regular meeting next Monday evening.