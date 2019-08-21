(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's commissioners are hoping to wrap up the city's budget numbers for next fiscal year.
A special Nebraska City City Council meeting takes place Thursday morning at 8 at City Hall. At that meeting, the council is expected to approve the budget for the 2020 fiscal year, which begins October 1st, and set a public hearing on the finalized budget numbers. City Administrator Grayson Path tells KMA News the commissioners will take one more look at the numbers before moving forward.
"We're going to be looking at our capital improvement list," said Path, "and figuring out which ones we can afford, which ones we can't, try to determine what is the appropriate tax levy that we need to levy to afford those capital improvements and overall operational services."
While the city's operational tax levy is expected to remain at 33 cents per thousand dollars valuation, Path says the city's bonded indebtedness is going up.
"Our bonded indebtedness, though, has gone up," he said, "because we have had a lot of capital projects--the 4th Corso (Viaduct), the South (Highway 2/75) Interchange, the South 11th and North 11th--lot of capital projects that we're now paying debt service on. So, that has crept up."
Once finalized, Path says the proposed budget will be placed on the city's website for public view. Council members are also expected to act on employee group insurance provisions for the new fiscal year.