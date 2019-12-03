(Nebraska City) -- Beginning sometime next year, Nebraska City's council meetings will take place at another location.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the city's commissioners approved the purchase of cabinets for relocating the council chambers from City Hall to the Rowe Public Safety Center across the street. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Administrator Grayson Path says the council budgeted funding to move its meeting to more spacious accommodations in the safety center.
"Over the last few years, we've realized that our current facility is rather cramped," said Path. "We do have a lot of citizens that come to our meetings. Quite often than not, it's standing room only, but we have no more room. We don't want to turn away citizens for coming to the meeting. So, we looked at our options. The Rowe safety complex has a room that's large enough to meet our needs."
Path says the relocation's cost is not to exceed $30,000.
"We have podiums to build," he said. "We have electronics, we have speakers, we have screens. We have to do some concrete work. We have to do some new carpeting, some new flooring, some new wall paneling. There's quite a bit involved in this, but it's not to exceed $30,000 at this point."
Path says there's no timetable for the new council chambers' completion.
"The cabinets have a build time of about 10 weeks, approximately," said Path. "We don't have an exact deadline or timeline on when we'll have our first meeting there, but I imagine it will be sometime by the spring of this next year."
In other business, the council appointed Michael James to the city's planning commission. James succeeds Keith Morrison, who is now the city's building inspector and zoning administrator. The commissioners also approved Kurt Curtis as a volunteer firefighter, Mary Seberger and Alex Gress as new full time EMTs, and Richard Koch as new police officer. You can hear the full interview with Grayson Path on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.