(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are addressing infrastructure damage from the floods of 2019.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council approved a task order with JEO Consulting Group for planning repairs to the 6th Street Bridge at North Table Creek, at a cost not to exceed $18,500. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, City Administrator Grayson Path says the bridge was damaged by the Missouri River flooding last March.
"A lot of our citizens here, they know they've been tackling a lot of our bridge projects," said Path. "We've been getting a lot of them repaired. Unfortunately, the flooding here impacted the 6th Street Bridge at the North Table Creek. As the waters rose, and as Table Creek rose, it began to scour or dig into the abutment under the bridge."
Path says a close inspection of the bridge revealed the damage.
"If you're able to take a look at it--and peek over the side very carefully--you'll see the water is starting to eat around the pillars holding the bridge up," he said. "We want to work with JEO to rebuild that dirt, and put some riprap along the abutment there in order to channel that water under the bridge, and not around the bridge, or the abutment there."
Fortunately, Path says Nebraska City escaped extensive flood damage suffered by other area communities.
"In talking to our neighbors across the river there," said Path, "we were extremely fortunate compared to what they went through in Hamburg, and Bartlett, and Percival, and those places there. We had a couple of our dirt roads on 1st Street in the area get washed out--we could put more rock down for that. The 6th Street Bridge, it's not a danger right now, so that we can get ahead of that."
Path says the design phase should take at least 45 days. Once repairs begin, he hopes for minimal inconveniences to traffic. Following the bidletting, Path hopes repairs will be completed as soon as possible. In other business, the commissioners approved an amendment to the professional services agreement with Leo A. Daly for design of the new HVAC system for the Veterans Memorial Building. You can hear the full interview with Grayson Path on our "Morning Line" phase at kmaland.com.