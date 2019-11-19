(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City is one step closer to rehabbing some rundown homes in the community.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Nebraska City Commissioners approved an agreement with Charter Title & Escrow Services Inc. for title services related to the city's CBDG Purchase-Rehab-Resell Program. City Administrator Grayson Path says the agreement was the next step in the city's program to improve some of the housing in the community.
"This is where the city is looking to use CDBG funds to purchase a home that's in need of rehab or some significant TLC," said Path. "We would then remodel the house per NDED -- Nebraska Department of Economic Development -- standards. We would then sell the house to an eligible applicant who meets the NDED qualifications for low-to-moderate income, so we have a new homeowner."
Path says the step undertaken this week is another one of the preliminary steps the city has completed as they work towards eventually starting the program.
"We now how an appraisal service on board and a title service on board," said Path. "We have some applicants turning in applications to determine if they are eligible to purchase these homes. Now, we've identified a few houses we might be interested in. We have to make sure these houses meet the requirements for the program. Assuming they do, we will work through the process of getting them appraised and determining what the cost estimates would be to rehab the house per standards. This could be things like a new kitchen, energy efficiency, ADA accessibility or new windows. Just things to bring the house up in scale."
Once potential homes have been identified, Path says a committee will send a recommendation to the City Council so the city can purchase it.
"There is a statutory process for the city buying a house," said Path. "If we get it, we would then work with a contractor to rehab it and sell it. There are a lot of steps involved there. Obviously, with cities we are highly regulated, so we have to work through those hoops. Nevertheless, it's an exciting program and hopefully we can rehab a house in need and turn it into an owned house by a citizen here in town."
While the program still has a few steps to be completed before a remodel can begin, Path says there is already interest in the community among potential buyers.
"Unfortunately, NDED requirements are restrictive for low-to-moderate income levels, so we've had a few applicants that unfortunately we had to turn away for various reasons," said Path. "We've got a few more that we are reviewing right now. We're kind of hoping that once we get that first house rehabbed and we get it showcased, that will stir some interest in the community among those who are eligible for the program. It's a matter of getting the program kick-started. We're still in the early stages, but we're excited to give it a try."
In other business, the council approved proposed rates for the 2020 pool and golf seasons and reappointed Vaughn Hammond and Jeanna Staves to the city's Growth Fund Citizen's Advisory Review Committee.