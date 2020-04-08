(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are taking extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Mayor Bryan Bequette and the city's commissioners issued a declaration of a state of emergency connected to the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration authorizes the mayor to execute the expenditure of emergency funds from all available resources, the invoking of mutual aid agreements, and applying to the state and the Governor's Emergency Fund for assistance, plus any resources he deems necessary in the fulfillment of his duties. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, City Administrator Grayson Path says the city is reacting to the recent coronavirus case confirmation in Otoe County.
"We do have a case of COVID-19 in the county," said Path. "It is on the western side of the county. It sounds like they've contained it. We have no confirmed case on our side of the county, but still, with knowledge that it is growing, it is prevalent in our area, we are trying to make adjustments to our operations."
Path adds the city council and the city's board of health are considering a directed health measure similar to one in place in Douglas, Sarpy and surrounding counties. He says the measure would mandate adherence to social gathering standards, and impact certain businesses.
"While you can maintain the 10-minus gatherings, you may not provide any service without getting within six feet," he said. "We're thinking about tattoo shops, hair salons and barbershops, those to where you have to be within six feet. We've been having a large amount of citizens reach out, and having some concerns about those businesses."
Path says action is expected at special meetings between the council and board Monday evening. A copy of the declaration is available here: