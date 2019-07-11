(Corning) -- A Nebraska City man faces charges following a traffic stop in Adams County.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 34 and Hunter Trail -- just east of Corning -- around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 23-year-old Colton Paul Roberts on charges of possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to the Adams County Jail and was released after posting $1,300 bond.