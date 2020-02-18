(Nebraska City) -- Upgrades are planned for Nebraska City's emergency and law enforcement vehicle fleet.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council accepted a bid from Danko Emergency Equipment totaling more than $273,000 for construction and delivery of a new EMS ambulance. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, City Administrator Grayson Path says grant money will cover the entire cost of a replacing an aging unit.
"We have one of our ambulances getting up there in repairs and maintenance needs," said Path. "So, it became time to replace the ambulance. Last year, we approached the Wirth Foundation, seeking assistance to help funding another unit. They've been good over the last several years in funding 100% a new ambulance, and once again they have done so."
Path says the city appreciates the Wirth Foundation's grant award. However, he says it may take several months before the new ambulance is in operation.
"The chassis, itself, is on back order," he said. "There's a high demand for this type of chassis across the whole nation. So, we're probably looking at seven-to-eight months before we receive the new ambulance. But, we're going to get it started, get the new order in, and get a new ambulance to replace an older ambulance."
Grant money is also allowing Nebraska City to replace an older police vehicle. The commissioners approved Nebraska City Police's application for grant funding totaling $70,000 for the purchase and replacement of a K-9 vehicle and equipment. Path says a bigger vehicle is needed to replace the existing K-9 unit, which has 150,000 miles on it.
"When you have a canine unit," said Path, "you try to have a larger vehicle to house the kennel inside the truck, as well as other pieces of police equipment you normally need inside a police vehicle. Having a bigger than normal vehicle is what's needed for a canine unit."
Also Monday night, the council approved grant applications from the Steinhart Foundation, Incorporated for fencing improvements to Kearney Hill Park and the Softball Complex in the amounts of $20,000 and $36,000, respectively. The commissioners also approved an amendment to the task order with JEO Consulting Group, Incorporated totaling $7,900 for repairs to the 6th Street Bridge over North Table Creek. You can hear the full interview with Grayson Path on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.